Kristen Stewart’s Makeup Artist On The Star’s Signature Look!

Kristen Stewart's red carpet hair and makeup always appears completely effortless, but it seems the star gives quite a bit of input for her own look. “Kristen will never beg me to do a red lip," says her makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, who usually paints rosy lips and smoky eyes on the actress. “Her skin is porcelain—a dream. She doesn’t like to conceal her freckles, so we do a very sheer application of makeup.” And even at the end of the night, it's Stewart's amazing skin that keeps her looking fresh. “She’d be the perfect face for a campaign for second-day makeup,” says Dempsey. “When hers wears off, she still looks insanely gorgeous.” To see Kristen’s complete beauty transformation, flip to page 182 of InStyle’s February issue. On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet!

