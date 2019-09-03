Kristen Stewart Explained Why She and Robert Pattinson Wouldn't Discuss Their Relationship

After 11 years and five movies together, Kristen Stewart is finally opening up about her relationship with Robert Pattinson — well, sort of …

The notoriously media-averse couple began dating sometime after meeting on the set of Twilight in 2008, and dated on and off until 2013. In regard to their refusal to discuss their relationship at the time, Stewart says she and her co-star “did not have an example to go by.”

Image zoom Fred Duval/Getty Images

"So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours,'" she told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Today, Stewart isn’t exactly an open book when it comes to romance, but she’s more than willing to discuss one of the most prominent topics attached to her name: her sexuality, which she doesn’t like to label. However, she wasn’t always so open.

“I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian,’ but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual.’ And people like to know stuff, so what the fuck are you?” said Stewart, who was most recently attached to model Stella Maxwell.

“I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,'” she revealed.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Belong Together — and So Do Their Outfits

Naysayers aside, Stewart will not be forced into a box.

"I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous. And it’s this really gorgeous thing," she said.