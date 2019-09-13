Kristen Stewart Is Bringing Back Dip Dye Hair

Kristen Stewart is basically the Picasso of hair changes. Her cuts and colors are prolific, iconic, and always unexpected. Long, short, buzzed, bleached … She does it all.

Image zoom Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

After showing off a new tousled ‘do with platinum tips while promoting her new film Seberg at the Toronto International Film festival last week, Stewart served up a fresh batch of hairspo when she arrived at the Deauville American Film Festival in France on Friday.

The actress wore her locks in the intentionally messy fashion for which she is known, but there was one key difference: she debuted dip-dyed pink tips.

Image zoom Francois Durand/Getty Images

Dip dye has emerged as the colorful hair trend of the summer, with celebrities like Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Cardi B all embracing the subtle style. Now that Kristen Stewart has taken the trend into the fall, perhaps we can expect a spate of pumpkin spice-inspired ends?

With a Charlie’s Angels press tour on the horizon, who knows what's next for Stewart’s hair. Fingers crossed she jumps on the bowl cut bandwagon.