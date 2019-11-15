Kristen Stewart's Life Coaching Advice Includes Pottery Classes

In the latest edition of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, child actors turned serious thespians Kristen Stewart and Shia LaBeouf sat down to talk about growing up in the spotlight and navigating stardom now that they're fully functioning adults. For LaBeouf, part of dealing with his demons included making the movie Honey Boy, which is loosely based on his life and his experience with his father. Stewart insists that he didn't need to go through all that trouble, however. Instead, he should have just taken a pottery class.

"I think I'm deeply dissatisfied in life," LaBeouf told Stewart, saying that when he's not on set, he doesn't really feel like himself. "That’s usually when things go awry for me, is when I’m not on a set."

Remember that this is the same guy who has experimented with performance art and made the movie Holes. While LaBeouf​​​​​​​ seemed genuine and sincere voicing his grievances with everything life's tossed his way, Stewart simply deadpanned her advice.

"Take a pottery class," she said. "Like people in existential crisis do. They're like, 'take a pottery class about it!'"

But LaBeouf​​​​​​​ seemed into the idea. He said that he's enjoyed pottery in the past, but it was on set. He actually compared it to ice cream, which, sure.

"Maybe I will. I won't like pottery in life. But I will love pottery on set. I don’t like ice cream in life. But if you give me ice cream on a set, I fucking love ice cream," LaBeouf​​​​​​​ explained. "I think that’s what this does for me. It makes me love things. This job feels like the conduit for love for me. I hold it that sacred."