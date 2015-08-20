Get Kristen Stewart’s Negative Space Manicure in 2 Simple Steps

Good news, nail art novices: The negative space manicure trend is still going strong. At the Los Angeles premiere of American Ultra, Kristen Stewart gave the runway favorite an update—and it couldn’t be easier to achieve the look at home.

For the event, the star opted for a negative space at the base of each nail, otherwise known as a half-moon manicure. The beauty of this version, though, is that it only requires one shade of polish. To create the simple effect, manicurist Ashlie Johnson started by painting a crescent-shaped cutout at the bottom of the star’s nail (you can also use paper hole reinforcement stickers as a guide to ensure a crisp look). Next, she swiped Chanel Le Vernis in Secret ($27; nordstrom.com) in smooth strokes to cover the remaining portion.

If necessary, we recommend cleaning up any flaws with one of these genius polish-correcting pens, but the pro says a small brush dipped in nail polish remover will also do the trick. To finalize and protect the finished product, be sure to add a shiny top coat like Chanel Le Top Coat Quick Dry and Shine ($27; nordstrom.com).

