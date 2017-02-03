Watch a Barefoot Kristen Stewart Throw Footballs at Glass

With the Super Bowl just hours away as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face off on Sunday, Kristen Stewart and Big Sean stopped by the Tonight Show to play their own game of football with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots' Tariq Trotter.

On Thursday's episode, the Twilight star sat down with the late-night emcee to talk about her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend and her upcoming film Personal Shopper.

The 26-year-old, who wore a cold weather-defying outfit of a sheer tank top over a bra and black hot pants, admitted, "For six years I've been a total wuss about [hosting SNL], and then I was finally like, at some point you have to bite the bullet, you know ... and just fail."

Smiling, the actress added, "It makes you stronger, man!"

Speaking of strong: Stewart then showed off a legit throwing arm by teaming up with rapper Big Sean for a game of Facebreakers against Fallon and Trotter. The goal: To chuck footballs and break the glass panels that feature their opponents' faces.

Check out the full game in the video at top and prepare to be impressed by Stewart throwing footballs while barefoot.