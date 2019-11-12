Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks Brought All the Sequins to the Charlie's Angels Premiere

How many sequins are too many sequins?

Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks pulled out all the stops for the Charlie's Angels premiere on Monday night. The co-stars showed up on the red carpet in coordinating sequined dresses, Stewart in a rainbow sequined cutout minidress and Banks in a two-tone cutout sequined maxi.

Stewart wore a dress from Central Saint Martins graduate Kevin Germanier, who is known for his emphasis on sustainability in fashion. She paired the dress with a pair of suede blue Le Silla pumps and understated silver rings.

Banks wore her slinky David Koma gown with Andrea Wazen heeled sandals and elegant drop earrings.

The two were joined at the premiere by co-stars Naomi Scott and Ella Ballinska.

Banks also directed the Charlie's Angels reboot, which she has said she made an effort to be a more "inclusive" movie.

"I wanted to sort of say the Angels can come from anywhere," she told Digital Spy. "Charlie is not just a man anymore, but more of a movement. Charlie is more of an idea. That was an overarching theme in the film."

Charlie's Angels is out in theaters on Nov. 15.