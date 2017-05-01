Kristen Stewart Directed This Chvrches Music Video to Benefit Planned Parenthood

Kristen Stewart has managed to shed her Twilight roots by pursuing things she's passionate about and this latest project is no different.

The actress recently teamed up with Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches on the music video for the live version of their track "Down Side of Me," which is included in a new compilation 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood. The video (above), which was directed by Stewart, is both moody and artful. Close-up shots of the lead singer's face and hands add to the song's haunting, ethereal vibe. Who knows, maybe Stewart, 26, has a future in the music biz!

In a press release, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry said, "'Down Side of Me' was not written specifically for this project but I really like how the lyrics can be interpreted in a way that supports the goal of the project as a whole. We should all be able to have faith that our governments are working in our best interests—and if they aren't then, they should be challenged and held to account. 'I'll believe that you're all that you said you would be.'"

The 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood compilation box set includes contributions from John Legend, Bjork, Common, Feist, Mary J Blige, Bon Iver, St. Vincent, Foo Fighters, Zach Galifianakis, and more. The set retails for $100 and is expected to ship in the fall. One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Watch "Down Side of Me (Live)" above, and visit 7inchesforplannedparenthood.com to find out more and pre-order a box set of your own.