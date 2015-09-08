Kristen Stewart’s Vampy Red Lip Has Us Ready for Fall

While the scorching temps might not agree, it’s almost fall, which means we’re craving vampy lips colors now more than ever. One celeb who seems to know exactly how we feel is Kristen Stewart.

Though the actress stunned at the premiere of Equals at the 2015 Venice International Film Festival with a swept-back hairstyle and sparkling Chanel gown, it was the star’s deep berry lip color that truly stole the spotlight. If you’d like to steal Stewart’s shade, swipe on Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Misia ($36; nordstrom.com).

If the trend seems too intimidating, we suggest taking a cue from the star and tempering the heaviness with minimal makeup everywhere else. Groomed brows, fresh skin, and a few sweeps of mascara are all you truly need to nail the look.

