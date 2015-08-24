Kristen Stewart Stars in a Karl Lagerfeld-Directed Film for Chanel 

If there’s anyone brave enough to attempt to meet Karl Lagerfeld’s fine-tooth-comb standards, it’s Kristen Stewart. The actress and former Twilight star has teamed up with the designer to star in a fictional film for Chanel set to debut at the house’s next Métiers d'Arts show in Rome this December. Stewart, who often sits front-row at Chanel runway shows, has previously lent her laissez-faire gaze to the brand in picturesque ad campaigns.

The star portrays a young Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel with endless attitude and Lagerfeld, who directed the film, is pleased with the results. “She played it really, really mean,” Lagerfeld told WWD of Stewart’s role. “You only see her in tests and she’s complaining about everything. She’s mean with the director; mean with the producer.” The film follows Chanel and her early cohorts through office hallways, and its plot, dialogue, casting, and costumes are a result of Lagerfeld’s creativity. Geraldine Chaplin, who has played a young Chanel in a Lagerfeld short in the past, is also set to appear in the film, which wrapped last month in Paris. You'll want to mark your calendars for this one.

