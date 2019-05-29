Kristen Stewart Bleached Her Eyebrows, and She Looks Unrecognizable

Forget microblading. How about bleach for your summer brows?

On Tuesday, Kristen Stewart stepped out at the Chanel Metiers d’Art runway show in South Korea with bleached brows and matching pixie cut with bleach blonde highlights — and two different dramatic eye makeup looks.

She started the night with a bright neon green cat-eyed eyeliner, before ditching the liner for a darker, muted smokey eye.

Image zoom Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

She also wore bright multi-colored nail polish in shades of yellow, hot pink, and black.

Image zoom Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

For the event, Stewart wore a sheer white button-up shirt with black, high-waisted leather shorts, and over-the-knee black boots.

Her new brow look seems like it originated from her Met Gala appearance, during which she rocked orange eyebrows with David Bowie-esque bright orange and white streaks in her hair.

If anyone can pull off an edgy look, it's K-Stew.