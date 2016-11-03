Kristen Stewart's New Hair Color Is Your Fall #HairGoals

No one rocks a platinum blonde pixie quite like Kristen Stewart. While we’ve grown accustom to the celeb’s icy shade, when you’re synonymous with badass beauty moments like Stewart is, a hair makeover is always in the cards. Spotted today on the streets of Paris, Stewart went back to the dark side, trading her bright blonde for a warm, glossy chocolate brown shade that’s guaranteed to make you book an appointment with your colorist ASAP.

Whether or not it’s for a role, the Personal Shopper actress is no stranger to daring hair risks and edgy hairstyles, and this dramatic makeover is no exception. Aside from the rich brunette shade serving as a perfect autumnal hair update, the color is also a foolproof way for platinum blondes to get their hair looking healthy again after they’ve painted on the bleach and toner—and relied on purple shampoo a few too many times.

Check out her new look below, and scroll through our gallery to see more of this year’s celebrity hair makeovers.