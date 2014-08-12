Kristen Bell's Unusual Take on Maternity Fashion? The Tighter, The Better

Leave it to the hilarious Kristen Bell to dish out some unique maternity style advice! The star is expecting baby number two with husband Dax Shepard, and plans to amp up her pregnancy looks the second time around. Bell, who came out for Jennifer Klein’s 16th annual Day of Indulgence party in a floral print Wayf dress, Italia Independent sunglasses, and an adorable plait braid, revealed at the event that she's non-traditional when it comes to dressing her growing baby bump.

"I found that the bigger that I get, the further along in the pregnancy I get, the tighter I want my clothes to be," Bell tells InStyle. "It seems strange, but you want to show off that you're pregnant, not just chubby. It ends up feeling very sexy instead of like a tight spandexy dress around your belly. I like being able to know that it's there, as opposed to being in something more baggy and frumpy."

Bell also shared that for now, she's still wearing non-maternity clothes. "I have been gravitating towards looser sundresses over the past couple of years, so I have a lot," she continues. "Luckily, we’re in the middle of summer, so it works." We can't wait to see what she chooses next!

