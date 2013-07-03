Win a Date with Kristen Bell, New Girl Now Streaming on Netflix, and More

1. Kristen Bell is raising money for Invisible Children by giving away a date! [E! Online]

2. Get your daily dose of Jess Day: New Girl is now exclusively streaming on Netflix. [Mashable]

3. Dystopian adaptations are a box office hit. Next up: The Giver is set to start filming this fall. [EW]

4. Score Tibi's exclusive pouch for Birchbox when you spend $65. [Birchbox]

5. Look back at Princess Diana's sweetest mom moments. [PopSugar]

6. P&G beauty created a time capsule of their most beloved products to be opened in 25 years. [Facebook]