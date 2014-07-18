Kristen Bell Turns 34! See the Frozen Star's Most Stylish Moments

Image zoom Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Happy birthday, Kristen Bell! The gorgeous actress with the distinctive voice turns 34 today.

Bell got her start in show business in 2001 with her Broadway debut in the musical The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and then found fame as the high school detective and title character of the critically-acclaimed TV series Veronica Mars.

Bell has shown her comedic aptitude in movies such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Couples Retreat and lent her voice-over talents for the ever-elusive Gossip Girl narrator. In 2013, Bell again used her vocal chops to portray the adventurous Princess Anna in Disney’s animated film Frozen, which now holds the record as the highest-grossing animated film of all time (and is being incorporated into the fairy tale fantasy storyline of ABC’s Once Upon a Time). And earlier this year, the movie version of Veronica Mars opened after devoted fans of the TV series funded the reboot on Kickstarter.

Nowadays, between raising her 16-month-old daughter and producing a miniseries of hilarious videos for Lipton, Bell and her actor husband Dax Shepard are preparing for the arrival of their second child. Congrats!

