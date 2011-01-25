Kristen Bell for Neutrogena, Fergie Hosts Shoe Competition and More!

1. Kristen Bell and her spotless skin scored a deal as the new face of Neutrogena. [E! Online]

2. Fergie's hiring the next associate designer for her shoe line via FIT student contest. What a star-studded job search. [WWD]

3. This stuff actually happens: A New York woman turned her guest bedroom into a replica of Carrie Bradshaw's closet on Sex and the City. [CocoPerez]

4. Eco-friendly nail polish brand Butter London will launch a Middleton-themed hue named No more Waity, Katie. [Refinery 29]

5. Designer Rachel Roy launched her new collection online today with fun new short films. [WWD]

6. Cool collab: Sophie Theallet and Giles Deacon teamed with Nine West for capsule accessories collections that will launch this year. [Stylelist]