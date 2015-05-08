Kristen Bell Is Headed to The Simpsons

Kristen Bell is the latest star to sign on as a guest star on The Simpsons' next season. Bell will play Lisa Simpson's friend, Harper, who executive producer Al Jean describes as "a great friend ... if you do everything she says." [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Can't get enough of Amy Schumer? You're in for a treat. The comedian is getting her own HBO special, directed by Chris Rock. [TIME]

2. James Franco's love of McDonald's goes far beyond Big Macs, as indicated by his latest op-ed in the Washington Post. [Washington Post]

3. So, how different is Orange is the New Black from reality? The real Alex Vause opens up. [People]

4. Willow Smith's new song is on a whole other level. [POPSUGAR]

5. See if your name is going to be used for a tropical storm this year. [7 Online]