Kristen Bell Had the Best Response When Asked If She's Returning to the Gossip Girl Reboot

Now that a Gossip Girl reboot is officially in the works, fans are curious which members from the original cast will return to the show, including Gossip Girl herself, Kristen Bell.

In a new interview with E! News, Bell addressed discussions of reprising her role as narrator in the most Gossip Girl way ever. "Maybe," she said, adding: "I'll never tell." Her response doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering her character signs off each episode: "And who am I? That's one secret I'll never tell...Xoxo Gossip Girl."

However, if Bell is already booked she offered a name to fill her place. "James Earl Jones," she suggested. "It's gotta be, yeah." For those of you not aware, James has one of the most unmistakable voices in film, lending his vocals to Star Wars's Darth Vader and Mufasa in The Lion King.

All jokes aside, it's unlikely that the OG cast will have long-lasting roles in the remake, as the upcoming version will follow a new group of teens living on the Upper East Side.

"Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” reads a plot description. “The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

No word yet on release date for Gossip Girl 2.0.