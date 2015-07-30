Kristen Bell Designs a Shirt to Bring Awareness to Teen Suicides

Kristen Bell is on a mission to prove that no one is alone, especially the young teenagers who suffer from suicidal thoughts. The Veronica Mars actress announced, "I've partnered with the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide to design this super limited edition shirt, ($25, represent.com) with 100% of proceeds going to this incredible charity. Let's show the world that NO ONE is alone." The hardworking charity was founded by two fathers who tragically lost their children due to suicide. Together they are on a mission to educate teachers and family members how to identify kids who are at risk of taking their own lives.

The T-shirt designed by Bell, who portrays the voice of Princess Anna in Frozen, features a sketch of two people holding hands with the words "you are not alone" penned on each arm. Besides the female crew-neck shown above there's also a unisex version, plus a Tultex tank, racer-back tank, and a pullover sweatshirt. Bell's design is only available for a limited time, so click on the link here to support the worthy cause.

