Kristen Bell Designed a Necklace for Charity

Kristen Bell was so moved by her recent trip to war-stricken Northern Uganda that she decided to co-design a necklace for charity with the yoga-inspired line Satya Jewelry. The peridot and 24-karat gold necklace, named the Acholi pendant, is for a good cause—100 percent of the proceeds benefit the non-profit organization Invisible Children, which aids the children of Uganda. The necklace is now available for $45 on Crowdrise.com, the fundraising website founded by Edward Norton, as part of its Crowdrise Holiday Fundraiser Thing. And with this charm's tree of life design—a symbol of introspection and soul-searching—this sounds like the perfect holiday gift for your om-loving friends.

