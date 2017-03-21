The Secret to Kristen Bell's Happy Marriage Is Not What You Think

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the ultimate Hollywood couple. If they were ever to separate, the fallout would be unbearable—perhaps as heart-wrenching as finding out that Santa isn’t real (he is, though).

When the couple—parents to daughters Delta, 2, and Lincoln, 3—aren’t hysterically laughing over some ridiculous shenanigan, they’re supporting each other in the silliest ways (i.e.: Dax playing wingman for Kristen and her celebrity crush).

The key to their enviable marriage? (Spoiler: It’s not good comedic timing and multi-million dollar salaries.) According to Bell herself, she and Shepard get by with a little help from the professionals.

“We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” the Veronica Mars alum told People.

“We both take responsibility when we are wrong,” she added. “And I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”

**Swoon**

Stay the way you are, Dax and Kristen.