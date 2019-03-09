Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Owe Their Relationship to Chewing Gum

Meet-cutes don't normally involve communal chewing gum, but Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren't a normal couple. The ever-cute, ever-relatable duo sat down with Parade and explained that their relationship wasn't a raging bonfire of passion at the start. Instead, neither one was exactly "bowled over," but after an incident with some chewing gum, their romance was sealed.

Bell and Shepard met twice before they actually started getting serious. Once at a friend's birthday party and then later at a hockey game, where they were both cheering on the Detroit Red Wings. At the game, Shepard asked her if she had any gum.

She responded, “Just this,” and removed the piece she was actually chewing. Parade goes on to explain that he took it from her, ripped it into two pieces and popped one into his mouth.

"I was like, 'Oh, these signals are clear!'" she said. Just a few days later, Shepard managed to get her number and the two have been together since the gum incident of 2007.

That incident seemed to cement their "opposites attract" relationship. Bell explains that before they met, he Shepard was definitely a bad boy and she was focusing on philanthropy and her friend group. Even though Bell says that they still disagree on just about everything, the two of them bring out the best in each other.

"When we're walking down the street and we pass someone, my first thought is, This guy's gonna try to take my wallet," Shepard said. "Kristen's first thought is, That guy might cure cancer."

And while they're constantly making headlines for being cute and supporting each other's endeavors (Shepard's sobriety, for example), they assure everyone that they're actually very boring. Rumors of swinging, for example, just make the two of them laugh.

"We're boring, so when they print these things — that we're swingers and stuff — it gives us a little edge that we don't have," Shepard said. With that attitude, they can get through any situation, no matter how sticky.