Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Game of Thrones Music Video Brings a Major Fan Theory to Life

If you didn’t already know that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were the ultimate Game of Thrones fans, they confirmed their status with his hilarious new music video. Clearly, the couple is just as hyped about the premiere of Season 7 on Sunday as we all are, but they took their excitement one step further with a new music video set to the tune of the Game of Thrones theme song.

Donning elaborate costumes, the duo dresses up as everyone from Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to Jaime and Cersei Lannister, followers of the High Sparrow, and even The Hound (Sandor Clegane) and Brienne of Tarth. Aside from their exceptionally on-point costumes, the duo also pretended to play different instruments throughout the whole video.

But perhaps the best part is the ending, where dressed as Jon and Dany, they pretend to spar before furiously making out. Apparently, Bell and Shepard are among the fans that think that the King in the North and Khaleesi are going to end up together on the show.

This isn’t the first time that Bell and Shepard have exhibited their GoT obsession. At the Season 6 premiere, the couple showed up in matching tees that read, ‘Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets,’ and hilarious (temporary) tattoos.

If you’re anything like these super fans, you’ll know that Game of Thrones returns for its seventh and penultimate season on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.