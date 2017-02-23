Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Take Their Argument Over Furniture to New Heights

Further confirmation that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of the funniest couples out there? Their recent spat over furniture that they couldn't resist airing out on Instagram.

It all started when the Parenthood star moved his La-Z-Boy into the middle of the couple's living room and blocked off the sectional couch, and Bell definitely felt like letting the world know she wasn't too pleased.

In a pre-emptive move, the actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to defend his actions. "My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings," he wrote in his caption.

"The proof of this Lazyboy's aesthetic appeal is written all over my face. #getcomfy #functionbeforefashion," he concluded his post, which shows him comfortably reclining in said chair while wearing a newsboy cap and a denim and fleece jacket:

The next day, the Bad Moms star took to Instagram to share her side of the story. She posted a photo of her husband lounging in the contentious recliner, which appears to be in the middle of the room.

"This is not a bit. @daxshepard has sincerely suggested the new home for the lazy boy from his office be in the center of my living room. He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind. #chiphappens," Bell wrote in her caption.

We'll be staying tuned for further updates!