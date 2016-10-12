Kristen Bell's Tips for a Healthy Marriage Should Be Required Reading
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have one of the cutest relationships in Hollywood, but they're the first to admit that they work hard to maintain a healthy marriage. From admitting to being in couples counseling to getting real about their fights, these two admit that relationships aren't always easy—but they're worth the effort.
On Valentine's Day, Bell shared an Instagram post filled with sage marriage advice that we could all benefit from reading. She shared the handwritten note, writing that it's "pretty much the A-Z of how [Dax Shepard] and I keep our relationship healthy. Its worked for us so far."
"Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects is the most powerful loving thing you can do," Bell wrote as part of her words of wisdom. "Rejoice in what makes the other person happy, and allow them their individual interests."
Along with the note, the actress shared a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband full of hilarious photos. "To the man who I've known for an eternity yet learn new things about everyday; who has been with me through thick and thin(and loved my 47lbs of baby weight); who is as interested in PDA as I am; who tattooed my last name on his ring finger beacuse he hates jewelry; who always puts up our Xmas lights; and who never fails to mock my red carpet pose," she wrote.
Here are nine more times they gave us serious #RelationshipGoals.
1. When Shepard surprised Bell with a sloth and she totally freaked out.
For Bell’s 31st birthday, the funnyman surprised his wife with “a present that no one else will ever get in their lifetime,” which happened to be an encounter with a sloth. “My entire life had been waiting for this moment,” the actress told Ellen DeGeneres about her full-blown panic attack before meeting the little guy. Before Bell even saw the sloth, she said she sensed its presence and proceeded to start hysterically crying in this hilarious video.
2. When they crashed the Game of Thrones premiere in the most epic outfits.
“Dax and I went to the premiere of #GOT last night. Everyone was in suits and dresses,” Bell wrote. “We were in tank tops that said ‘Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets.’ We sported temporary tattoos that said Ours Is The Fury and Winter Is Coming.” If that’s not #Goals, we don’t know what is.
3. When they played “Never Have We Ever” with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.
The hilarious couple got real about what they have and haven’t done, admitting to sharing toothbrushes, hooking up on set, and grooming each other’s body parts in this epic segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
4. When they proved they’re great at taking selfies.
These two don’t share too many photos of their private moments, but when we do, they’re always adorable. Bell joined Instagram back in February with a photo of the two kissing. “I don’t know how to use Instagram but I do like this picture,” she wrote.
5. When they went to Africa and filmed this now viral video.
In January, the couple released a video on YouTube called “Dax and Kristen do Africa (music video)” that was filmed years prior on their last vacation before having kids. “Our sole objective was to rage hard and honor Toto properly. Hope you enjoy,” they wrote. We definitely did.
6. When the actress got emotional talking about Shepard as a father.
“He’s a wonderful father,” she told CBS Sunday Morning, tearing up. “He knows the value of things. He was an addict for many, many years and he pulled himself out of it … and he knows how many times he’s messed up and how many times he’s been really close to losing everything.”
7. When they are each other's biggest fans.
Whether Bell is swooning over her “stud” of a husband or Shepard is praising her new show, The Good Place, these two are always supporting each other.
8. When they made this hilarious Game of Thrones video.
Bell and Shepard cosplaying as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow is almost too funny to handle.
9. When he laughed (and she cried) at their wedding.
Bell shared a throwback to their wedding day where she cried and her soon-to-be husband thought it was the funniest thing.