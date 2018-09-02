Kristen Bells's Message to Dax Shepard on His "14th Year Sobriety Birthday" Will Give You the Feels

To celebrate her husband's sobriety milestone, Kristen Bell posted a few snapshots and composed a touching, heartfelt caption that'll give all of her followers a reason to celebrate. Entertainment Tonight reports that Dax Shepard is celebrating 14 years of sobriety and that Bell commemorated the occasion and celebrated her husband's openness to discussing his experiences with alcoholism and substance abuse.

"To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy," she captioned an Instagram gallery. "Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible. Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down. I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it.

"I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night," she noted. "You never fail to make amends or say sorry when it's needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when it's needed most."

The touching sentiment wasn't the only way the couple celebrated. Shepard shared a picture on his own Instagram. Did the two head to a faraway land for festivities? Not quite. They actually took a tour of the King's Hawaiian Bread factory in Los Angeles. The snapshot shows Bell in a lab coat and shower cap, with plenty of breadmaking action happening behind her and her arm around Shepard's CHIPS co-star Monica Padman. Judging from Shepard's enthusiasm — and the fac tthat he downed a lot of bread — it sounds like he and Bell had a great day.

"Best sober birthday present ever. @kristenanniebell got me a tour of the @kingshawaiian factory and I ate 8 STRAIGHT oughta the oven," he captioned his photos. "2 more upstairs, and 3 at home. 13 all-in for one day is an accomplishment I will not soon forget. Also, the fact that Kristen looks like a scientist and @mlpadman looks like she's on a kindergarten field trip just makes my heart swell to dangerous levels. Thanks Ladies!"