Kristen Bell Epitomizes Glam Daytime Dressing at the L.A. Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic—See All the Stars

Steve Granitz/WireImage
CARITA RIZZO
Oct 18, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

As Kristen Bell proved with a graphic, frilly dress, matching black hat, and B-Low the Belt wraparound, the 7th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in L.A. Saturday was all about play—not just through the polo match that guests gathered to watch, but also through fun fashion. “I got ready frantically, as I always do amidst the ankle biters,” she told reporters upon arrival. “I actually have had this in the back of my closet forever and I always look for opportunities for where it’s appropriate to wear. It’s just a vintage Prada print I found at a resale shop a couple of years ago.”

In addition to Bell, Zoey Deutch picked a floor-grazing Dior dress, despite her instinct to go casual. “My stylist Elizabeth Stewart guided me in the direction of fancier rather than not, which I appreciate,” she said. “Also, there are horses on it, so it’s on theme!” For Mandy More, the occasion called for a flirty flowery Vena Cava dress, while Michelle Monaghan channeled Pretty Woman in vintage Chanel. “It’s such a coincidence,” laughed the actress. “I started looking through my closet and I forgot that I had this, and then my husband said, ‘That’s very Pretty Woman of you.’ And I was like, oh, my gosh, it really is!”

Guests like Ashley Madekwe (in Reformation) and Isla Fisher (in Alexis) looked forward to sipping bubbly with girlfriends while co-hosts Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier did the hard work out on the field. “I’m really excited about seeing the horses,” gushed Fisher. “I have some friends over from Australia who were really excited and had never been to a polo match before. I just told them that they needed to get their drink on.”

Rachel Zoe managed to look as impeccable as ever in a creation of her own, despite her two sons running circles around her at all times. “We love to do this. It’s a tradition. We all come together,” she told us before heading inside the event. “The problem is, it’s during my little one’s nap, so he’s slightly stir-crazy at the moment. But we always have so much fun.”

And speaking of playful, while Vanessa Hudgens took the opportunity to dance by the bar, most VIPs dutifully left the shade to stomp divots at half-time. After all, it’s not a real polo match if your stilettos aren’t stuck in the turf, right?

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid's Sexiest Instagram Moments

Scroll down to see all of our favorite looks.

1 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

MANDY MOORE

Mandy Moore in a green and yellow floral Vena Cava dress.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireIma

Ashley Madekwe

Ashley Madekwe in Reformation.

3 of 7 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

VANESSA HUDGENS

Vanessa Hudgens in a Zimmerman white lace dress and Via Spiga shoes.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

ISLA FISHER

Isla Fisher in Alexis. 

Advertisement
5 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zoey Deutch 

Zoey Deutch in Dior.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

 Michelle Monaghan

 Michelle Monaghan in Chanel.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe in her own design. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!