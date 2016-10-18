Kristen Bell Epitomizes Glam Daytime Dressing at the L.A. Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic—See All the Stars

As Kristen Bell proved with a graphic, frilly dress, matching black hat, and B-Low the Belt wraparound, the 7th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in L.A. Saturday was all about play—not just through the polo match that guests gathered to watch, but also through fun fashion. “I got ready frantically, as I always do amidst the ankle biters,” she told reporters upon arrival. “I actually have had this in the back of my closet forever and I always look for opportunities for where it’s appropriate to wear. It’s just a vintage Prada print I found at a resale shop a couple of years ago.”

In addition to Bell, Zoey Deutch picked a floor-grazing Dior dress, despite her instinct to go casual. “My stylist Elizabeth Stewart guided me in the direction of fancier rather than not, which I appreciate,” she said. “Also, there are horses on it, so it’s on theme!” For Mandy More, the occasion called for a flirty flowery Vena Cava dress, while Michelle Monaghan channeled Pretty Woman in vintage Chanel. “It’s such a coincidence,” laughed the actress. “I started looking through my closet and I forgot that I had this, and then my husband said, ‘That’s very Pretty Woman of you.’ And I was like, oh, my gosh, it really is!”

Guests like Ashley Madekwe (in Reformation) and Isla Fisher (in Alexis) looked forward to sipping bubbly with girlfriends while co-hosts Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier did the hard work out on the field. “I’m really excited about seeing the horses,” gushed Fisher. “I have some friends over from Australia who were really excited and had never been to a polo match before. I just told them that they needed to get their drink on.”

Rachel Zoe managed to look as impeccable as ever in a creation of her own, despite her two sons running circles around her at all times. “We love to do this. It’s a tradition. We all come together,” she told us before heading inside the event. “The problem is, it’s during my little one’s nap, so he’s slightly stir-crazy at the moment. But we always have so much fun.”

And speaking of playful, while Vanessa Hudgens took the opportunity to dance by the bar, most VIPs dutifully left the shade to stomp divots at half-time. After all, it’s not a real polo match if your stilettos aren’t stuck in the turf, right?

Scroll down to see all of our favorite looks.