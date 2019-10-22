Kristen Bell's Trim Completely Changes Her Haircut

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

You've heard it before, but we're going to say it again: A haircut doesn't have to be major to completely change your look. When you aren't in the mood for a big chop, a trim can still be transformative. Take Kristen Bell's new haircut for example. The actress had a couple inches taken off of her lob, leaving her with a chin-length bob.

Bell debuted her new cut while making an appearance at a Disney+ event. The actress' stylist Adir Abergel gave his followers a closer look at her fresh bob on his Instagram. Judging from his caption "90's and blunt," Bell's sharp cut is a nod to the decade.

The sleek and straight styling of Bell's bob is quite the departure from the soft, lived-in waves we're used to seeing her with. But, it's just further proof that there's more than one way to style a short cut.

Bell's trim confirms a fact we already knew: The bob is the most popular haircut of 2019. While it had a strong presence at the beginning of the year during awards season, the cut is still going strong. A handful of celebs have chopped off their hair into bobs this fall including Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Ashley Benson, to name a few.

As far as hair trends go, Bell's bob further solidifies that the cut isn't going anywhere. But, it also goes to show that you should never underestimate the power of getting a simple trim. So, just go ahead and book that mid-fall appointment with your favorite stylist.