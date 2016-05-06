Kristen Bell Opens Up About Dealing with Anxiety and Depression: "I Compensate By Being Very Bubbly"

If there's one thing that we love about Kristen Bell, it's that she always keeps it real. Such was the case when the mother of two recently sat down for an interview on Off Camera with Sam Jones, where she discussed her struggles with both anxiety and depression from a young age.

"I'm extremely co-dependent," Bell says. "I shatter a little bit when I think people don't like me. That's part of why I lead with kindness and I compensate by being very bubbly all the time because it really hurts my feelings when I'm not liked. And I know that's not very healthy and I fight it all the time."

And although Bell reveals she was a popular girl, she was always nervous that someone would reject her. "I changed who I was often. I changed my interests based on what my friends liked, and I didn't really realize until I was in my 30s that I had sort of changed for everybody," she continues. "I also struggled a lot with anxiety and depression."

And despite the stigma associated with mental illness, the 35-year-old isn't ashamed to ask for help when she's feeling out of control and also takes medication to keep her anxiety and depression in check. Her nurse mother has also been extremely helpful in educating her, as Bell's family has a history of mental illness. "When I was 18 she said, 'If you start to feel like you are twisting things around you, and you feel like there is no sunlight around you, and you are paralyzed with fear, this is what it is and here's how you can help yourself,'" Bell shares of her mom. "I've always had a really open and honest dialogue about that especially with mom, which I'm so grateful for."

Watch the full interview by clicking the video above.