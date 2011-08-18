Kris Jenner's QVC Line, Amy Smart Goes Green, and More!

1. The Kris Jenner Kollection will debut on QVC during Fashion's Night Out this September 8th. [StyleWatch]

2. Amy Smart shared her favorite green brands with eco-sales site LovingEco. [LovingEco]

3. Do you wear Hunter boots on rainy days? Now there's an outerwear collection to match! [Fashionista]

4. Get Halle Berry's toned bikini body with this workout! [FitSugar]

5. Would you buy a paper shopping bag from a luxury brand? They're big sellers in Korea! [HuffPo]

6. London is the 2011 fashion capital of the world! Did Kate Middleton's style sway the vote? [CatwalkQueen]