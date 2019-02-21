Is Kris Jenner Behind the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Scandal?

There are plenty of conspiracies surrounding the Illuminati-like reach of Kris Jenner. Not only does she more than likely control E! with an iron fist, it's common knowledge that the superstar manager has a hand in just about everything her wildly successful family touches. That tidbit could be why Twitter users are convinced that she's behind the Khloé Kardashian's latest scandal with Tristan Thompson. It's almost too efficient not to believe: with a single headline, Jenner's cleaning house by getting rid of Thompson once and for all and giving Jordyn Woods a little bit of a bump — all while creating a captivating hurricane of content for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She's a genius, everyone.

None of the Kardashians or Jenners have released an official statement on the matter, though Tristan Himself did offer up a tweet, which he promptly deleted, saying that the whole thing was fake news. Anyone who's managed to keep up with the Kardashians knows that when the family goes radio silent, there's something amiss. This is the same family that didn't say a word about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy until the baby was born. The only actual comment is a string of yelling emoji from Khloe, which she posted to a gossip site's Instagram account.

"Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her," a source told E!. "She can't believe it." The source added that Khloé heard about the incident from "multiple" people and that all of Tristan’s denials are falling on deaf ears.

Twitter users are also speculating that this time in the spotlight is one way that Kris Jenner is thanking Woods for the loyalty to the family. Not only did she keep quiet about Kylie's pregnancy, but she's also stood by the family for a long, long time.

The timeline is another reason that fans are sniffing around for conspiracy clues. Unnamed sources have said that Kylie's been "in denial" for days. Since the story only broke yesterday, either Kylie knew about it before or Kris Jenner's getting a little sloppy. Mastermind or master manipulator, nobody knows about the machinations of the gossip machine like Kris Jenner. And if this is all part of her master plan, it looks like it's working. All that's left to do is see how it plays out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.