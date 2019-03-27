Kris Jenner Rivals Angelina Jolie with a Dramatic Leg Reveal at Diana Ross's 75th Birthday Bash

Kris Jenner — momager and grandmother of nine — gave Angelina Jolie a run for her money with a bombshell leg reveal in the glittering green gown she wore to Diana Ross's 75th birthday bash.

Proving age is just a number at 63 years old, Jenner flashed her toned gams in a disco-esque dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her sequined ensemble with sparkly pink Valentino heels, a scattering of diamond rings, and a diamond cuff bracelet for an additional amount of bling. Meanwhile, diamond and emerald drop earrings complemented the color of her dress.

In the beauty department, the reality star went the full tilt with a smoky eye, a swipe of lip gloss, and her iconic pixie cut on point.

Daughters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian also attended the star-studded affair alongside their mother. With the most dramatic transformation of all, Khloé harked back to Diana's heyday with big curly hair and a plunging gold gown.

Image zoom JAVI, HEDO

Sticking with the '70s theme, Kourtney opted for a sparkling suit with an oversized jacket that exposed her black bra and wide-leg pants.

Inside the party, Diana, Khloé, and Kourtney all danced to her song "Take Me Higher," according to an eyewitness. Later on, Kris joined the on-stage dance party, as did Diana's children Tracee and Evan, to boogie down to another one of the pop icon's hits "Ease on Down the Road."

Surely, this is one party that will go down in the history books.