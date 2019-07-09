Kris Jenner Wore Not One, But Two See-Through Outfits on Her Italian Vacation

When it comes to vacation style, it seems like Kris Jenner has found a formula worth sticking to: lightweight, sheer looks.

The reality star has been on an Italian holiday with boyfriend Corey Gamble, and was spotted out in Portofino in a see-through white lace dress over a black bodysuit. She finished off the look with t-strap sandals, a pair of stone-encrusted sunglasses, and dangly earrings.

During the no doubt glamorous vacation, she also stepped out in a sheer black button-down shirt tied at the waist, paired with a matching see-through tiered polka dot skirt, with shorts and a bra underneath.

While she hasn't posted much about her current vacation to Instagram, she (or an assistant) has been continuously updating social media to promote her daughter's projects and to wish granddaughter Penelope a happy birthday, like the dutiful momager she is.

Kris Jenner works hard, but these vacation looks prove that she can play hard, too.