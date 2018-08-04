Kris Jenner Takes a Page Out of Mariah Carey's Playbook While Shading Tyson Beckford

Kris Jenner: momager, grandmother, shrewd businesswoman, and fierce shade thrower? That's right, Kim Kardashian's mom came to her daughter's defense in the most extra way imaginable amid the Tyson Beckford drama.

Let's take you back to where it all began with an abbreviated version of events. Beckford, a male model, shamed Kim's recent weight loss, calling her body "not real." Naturally, the reality star took offense to his comment, and replied with a biting statement that had followers calling her anti-gay. Judge for yourself below:

Kim has seemingly moved on from the feud, as she hasn't responded to Beckford's subsequent attacks on social media. However, that doesn't mean her famous family won't come to her defense.

On Thursday, younger sis Khloé spoke with Extra, explaining that it was not cool for Tyson to comment on a woman's weight. "What I hate is that people are saying that she's homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body shame women," she said.

The new mom added: "I don’t know if people are saying that about him, but I just know people are attacking Kim about being homophobic. I'm like she's anything but, so that’s ridiculous."

And now, Kim's mom, Kris, proved she's the shadiest of them all. TMZ reporters caught up with the matriarch, asking, "Did Tyson body-shame Kim? Do you agree with that?" With a confused look on her face, she responded: "Who's Tyson?"

It seems like Kris took a page out of Mariah's Carey playbook. In case you forgot, Carey redefined the meaning of shade when she single-handedly invented the iconic insult: "I don't know her," referring to longtime enemy J.Lo.

Ah, that comeback just seems to never get old.