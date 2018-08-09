Kris Jenner Has Orchestrated a New Major Family Move: Rob Kardashian’s Return

Is Keeping Up with the Kardashians about to get a little more … dreamy?

It’s possible, considering Dream Kardashian’s father, Rob Kardashian, is gearing up to return to the spotlight after a long hiatus from the cameras. Perhaps he’ll play up his role as dad to the child he brought into the world with ex fiancée Blac Chyna? In a new interview with Us Weekly, his mom Kris Jenner confirmed the news, because as we know, she's the puppet master.

If you’ve wondered what the only male Kardashian child has been up to recently, let us remind you. Rob, who has always poked fun at his family’s obsession with fame, gained over 100 pounds in 2015, was diagnosed with diabetes, and basically stayed far, far away from the public eye. Then, he and Chyna got engaged in 2016, later premiered a joint, short-lived E! show aptly called Rob & Chyna, and eventually had a very tumultuous breakup — oh, and they had a daughter along the way.

Now? Well, we hadn’t really heard from Rob until this update came flying our way via the ultimate momager, Jenner. “I think we’ll probably see Rob more in [season] 16 than in 15,” Jenner told Us Weekly. “We actually start shooting season 16 in a month, if you can believe that.” According to her, “Rob is good. He’s doing better and better.”

She specifically emphasized his health. “He’s working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health,” she said.

While Jenner recognizes that indeed “there was so much going on with everybody else” (read: Kim, Khloé, and Kylie all welcomed a child in 2018), Rob has not been forgotten. In fact, he’s just been busy being an ace father to Dream. “He’s been such a great dad. I mean, his whole world, the sun rises and sets on Dream,” she said. “So it’s really been great to watch, really, really cute.”

With Kourtney continuously expressing sentiment that she isn’t as excited by the Keeping Up franchise, calling the family “disgusting” and “gross,” the timing for Rob couldn’t be better.