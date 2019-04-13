Kris Jenner Just Spilled Details About How Much Her Family Charges for Sponsored Posts

Ever wondered how much the KarJenners are raking in for each of the #sponcon ads that dominate their Instagram feeds? Listen up.

Kris Jenner, momager extraordinaire and fearless leader of the Kardashian Jenner Empire, gave a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the family business during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning that will air this weekend, People reports.

“My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media,” Jenner told CBS News’ Tracy Smith. “So they’re — they have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook, a fee for – you know — they have a fee schedule.” Mhmm. We're listening.

Sadly, Kris didn't disclose those exact figures, but she did give us a ball park range: "Definitely six figures."

She adds that the most lucrative sponsored posts are for "pharmaceutical" products. "If it’s something that you’re going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body," the price goes up. Though Kris was careful not to name names of any "pharmaceutical" products, the controversial Flat Tummy Tea products — which are ingested — do make frequent appearances on her daughters' accounts.

Actress Jameela Jamil has been the most vocal critic of the family's Flat Tummy Tea sponsored posts, warning her own followers that the products are dangerous to consume. Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, a registered dietitian in New York City, confirmed to InStyle that the products "can ultimately cause unpleasant side effects in the body such as diarrhea, uncomfortable headaches and drastic shifts."

It's always smart to be wary of ads, especially on Instagram (aka the wild west of modern marketing), and the more information we have about just how much those ads are paying out, the better. But it doesn't seem like the family plans to back away from sponsored posts anytime soon. In an interview with the New York Times last month, Kim said in response to critics of the #sponcon, “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re okay with that.”