Kris Jenner Has a Full-On Perm in This Dynasty-Themed Photoshoot

Matriarch du jour Kris Jenner is making the '80s iconic again.

In a new photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar, she and Yolanda Hadid channeled Dynasty archenemies Alexis and Krystle Carrington, complete with permed hair, silky gowns, and ornate jewelry.

Jenner, who dressed as Joan Collins's Alexis in the shoot, said that she even texted Collins herself to get some inspiration.

"Of course, Joan Collins is really a total sweetheart," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I just texted her. I was like, 'I’m dressed as you for a photo shoot.' And she said, 'Send me a pic ASAP!; So I did. She got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her."

"I remember when Dynasty first aired," she added. "I watched every episode. Two women getting down and dirty, throwing each other in the pool? It was hugely entertaining."

And, of course, she and Hadid recreated that exact moment.

Of course, as matriarchs of two of the most well-known families in Hollywood, Jenner and Hadid discussed what it's like to parent their very famous children.

"I think you should keep your kids at home until they’re at least 18," Hadid said. "It’s so important for young girls to develop without cameras, without people judging them on the way they look. They need to fall in love, have heartbreak. They need to go to school. They need to have friends. They need to have all these experiences before they go out into the world."

“I’ve worked really hard since they were little to nurture relationships with my children,” Jenner told the magazine. “I was the Brownie leader and the soccer coach and the room mother and the carpool driver. I had the time of my life being in charge of my own little tribe… My kids were savvy about the Internet. They figured it out fast.”

Still, she might have a thing or two to teach her kids.

When Kim Kardashian called Jenner mid-shoot, Jenner gushed about dressing as Alexis Carrington — to which her daughter replied, "Mom, I’m sorry. I don’t know who that is."