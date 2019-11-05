Kris Jenner Addressed Rumors She Had an Affair With O.J. Simpson

While many people think that Kris Jenner rules the tabloid cycle, her reaction to accusations that she had an affair with O.J. Simpson could prove that the world's most powerful momager doesn't pull all the strings in Hollywood. In this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner breaks down in tears when she sees a tabloid spreading rumors that she hooked up with Simpson — and on the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson's death, at that.

"They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.," she said. "That f-cking piece of shit. It's really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole's death. It's so tasteless and disgusting."

The rumor's not new. Jenner has been clapping back at similar stories for years, since conspiracy theorists claim that she cheated on her husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., during the Simpson trial. Some even believe that Khloé Kardashian is actually Simpson's daughter, not Kardashian's.

"After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing," she said. "It's just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take."

In the episode, Jenner adds that she would be taking legal action against the tabloid, taking a page out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's playbook.

"I just think it's really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there," she explained. "It's always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it."

She sits down with her friend, Faye Resnick, to talk it through before realizing that she's connecting with the anger over the situation and not her feelings of sadness. Instead, she says she'll focus on all the positive parts of Nicole and not the tragedy that the news cycle chooses to highlight.

"I think I've realized that I’ve latched onto the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend," she said. "There's a part of me that gets so angry that I mask my emotions of sadness. But I think that instead of focusing on something so tragic I think we just need to have these amazing memories that we had with her and celebrate all of that."