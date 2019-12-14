People Are Convinced Kris Jenner Interviewed a Young Beyoncé in 1992

There's a new conspiracy theory circulating on the internet: Kris Jenner, matriarch of the KarJenner family, secretly moonlit as a TV news anchor in the '90s and interviewed Beyoncé when she was 11 years old.

On the surface, the situation sounds *very* unlikely, but there's a video that could convince even the biggest skeptic otherwise.

Over the weekend, Bey's dad, Matthew Knowles, posted an unseen clip of the young star being interviewed by a Kris Jenner look-alike during her Girl's Tyme days. In the video, Jenner's doppelgänger introduces Beyoncé and the rest of the girl group, before asking the pre-teen about getting over stage fright.

"How did this go from having fun and singing for a few people to where you're going to go out there and you're going to try to make it big?" the unknown woman asks, with her voice even sounding eerily similar to the reality star's.

Fans began to flood the comments section inquiring about the reporter's identity. "Is that @krisjenner?" wrote several users. "That lady looks like Kris Jenner," another pointed out.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While there's no definitive answer as to who the woman in the video is, it's probably not Kris Jenner. In 1992, she was newly-married to Bruce Jenner and raising four kids in Beverly Hills back then, leaving her not a lot of time to take on a reporting job in a different city (let alone, state).

But if that's not Jenner, then who is this mystery woman?