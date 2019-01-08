Kris Jenner Just Ditched Her Signature Pixie Cut

The pixie cut is to Kris Jenner as contouring is to Kim Kardashian. The short haircut, which has been appropriately nicknamed the "Boss" pixie, is undeniably Jenner's signature, and her relationship with it has spanned over decades. And besides switching it up with some bleach, she's never totally ditched the length.

Well, until now.

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, a KarJenner glam squad regular, posted a picture of Jenner wearing a topknot with long curtain bangs. He captioned the pic, "A little 60’s vibe on the beautiful @KrisJenner today," and TBH, the hairstyle makes her look her daughter Kim's identical twin.

Now, this hairstyle is only possible in two scenarios. The first being that Kris Jenner grew her hair out and now has enough strands to pull into a high bun. The second? It's a wig.

Considering she was seen on January 5 with a pixie cut, we can only assume that it's not a permanent change and it is, in fact, a wig. Kris Jenner is a superstar negotiator, but we don't think she can talk her hair into growing faster.

Regardless, it looks amazing, sweetie.