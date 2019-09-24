Kris Jenner Paired a Cape with Head-to-Toe Leather and It Was Glorious

Love it or hate it, the appraisal of KarJenner fashion has become a cornerstone of American culture. (Tell the truth — what did you think of Kendall’s Emmys dress?) And where did Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie get their taste for the bold and often fresh-from-the-runway wares? They got it from their mama, of course.

Momager Kris Jenner, 63, stepped out in Paris on Tuesday in a truly aspirational outfit. She wore head-to-toe leather, in the form of a long-sleeved leather dress and matching knee-high boots. But that’s not where the glory of Jenner’s elevated Tuesday ends. The KarJenner matriarch topped the dress with a beige cape (every fashion superhero needs one), a pair of black shades, and an orange suede Balmain bag with fringe trim.

Image zoom Splash News

RELATED: Kris Jenner Has a Full-On Perm in This Dynasty-Themed Photoshoot

Did we mention that this was what she was wearing as she descended the steps of The Ritz Carlton? The category is: refined (yet extravagant) wealth.