Kris Jenner Once Stole Kim Kardashian's Thunder in Front of Karl Lagerfeld

If you've ever doubted the true power of Kris Jenner, allow Kim Kardashian to regale you with a tale of the time the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch outshone even her most famous daughter.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Kim revealed that her mother once completely stole her thunder during her first big fashion photoshoot — and even made away with a coveted bag from Karl Lagerfeld that was ostensibly meant for Kim.

She explained that during her first Met Gala appearance in 2013, she was approached by French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who suggested she do a photoshoot with CR magazine, art directed by Riccardo Tisci and shot by Lagerfeld himself.

"So me, who has never been accepted into fashion at this point, my jaw dropped," she recalled. "'When? I’ll be there!' I go to Paris. My mom comes with me ... I had told one of my girlfriends that I’m doing this with Karl, and she’s like, 'Oh my God, he’s going to give you a bag.' He gives everyone of his models, especially on their first shoot, a bag."

Halfway through the shoot, by 9 p.m., she said, Lagerfeld still hadn't given her a bag, leading her to think the whole bag story was a myth. Things changed, however, when Kris Jenner walked in decked out in full Chanel regalia: Chanel leggings, Chanel thigh-high boots, blazer, turtleneck, dangling earrings, Chanel cuffs, gloves, sunglasses, and a beret.

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"Karl stops the shoot and walks over to her and is like, 'Oh my God, are you her mother? I remember this jacket! I remember these gloves! I did those earrings!'" Kim said. "The two of them have this love affair like I’ve never seen before. And I’m like, Hello? I’m sitting here posing. I’m so uncomfortable. I’m like, This is so embarrassing, and this is so annoying. I remember texting my sisters and being like, 'Guys, mom is stealing my shiiiine.'"

Kim, understandably put out, became even more upset when the shoot was over, and Lagerfeld came up to the two of them with something behind his back.

"I’m like: 'THE BAAAAAG. IT’S HEEEERRE. OH MY GOD.' I’m thinking: I will cherish this forever, and I’m pregnant, so one day I’ll give this bag to my daughter," she said. "Then he comes up and he’s like, 'Kim, this was the best shoot. Thank you so much. But Kris, here is a bag for you,' and he gives the f—king bag to my mom. And it was a LEGO clutch. They were like ten grand, and you could never get one... So I go into the bathroom and start crying. I was like, Oh my God, she fully stole my life. She stole my whole day today! This was my biggest moment ever in fashion, with Carine, Riccardo, and Karl!"

Still, not all was lost — it sounds like Kim has convinced Kris to pass the bag onto her granddaughter, North West.

"To this day, she has the bag in her closet," Kim said. "And I’ve said to her: 'Just so we’re clear, in your will, this goes to North.' I don’t need it. That bag was for my daughter."