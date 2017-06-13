Kris Jenner Wants to Protect Her Grandkids from Bullying

As self-professed momager to the Kar-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner knows how to brush off the comments she heralds from critics and online bullies. But the protective grandmother can't help but worry about her six grandkids—who were born into the spotlight without the choice of pursuing fame—growing up in a "bullying environment."

Since Keeping Up with the Kardashian premiered 10 years ago on E!, her own famous offspring Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner have experienced their share of criticism, and, as a response, developed "thick skin" in the process.

"Kim leads the pack, and she's the queen of thick skin," Jenner revealed to the Hollywood Reporter during a reality TV roundtable on Monday. "She counsels everybody else. So if something happens in the family, she's the first one you call. 'What should I do? How should I handle this?'"

As for the next generation, which includes Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, North and Saint West, and Dream Kardashian, the reality star revealed that she wants to protect her grandchildren from bullying.

"It's my grandchildren who I worry about because I have six of them; the oldest just turned 7, and my youngest is 6 months old, and they don't have a choice," the 61-year-old revealed. "And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment."

With that said, the mom of six has no regrets when it comes to the family's decision to lay it all out there on their show.

"We decided as a family that if we're going to do this, we would just show everything," she said. "And one of the best decisions I made not only as a producer of the show but as one of the stars of the show was to say, 'We're not going to remove anything.'"

She continued: "With that philosophy, I told the kids, 'Don't get on the internet.' Now it's so amplified ... you expect it now from the trolls."

"There's somebody everyone can relate to in my family," she concluded. "Whether you're 7 or 107, and I think people got emotionally attached and invested."