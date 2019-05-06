Kris Jenner Showed Up to the 2019 Met Gala With a Platinum Blonde Bob

Maybe we've entered a new era because Kris Jenner clearly no longer has a prob with switching up her signature boss hair. The purest (and most dramatic) example we have? The platinum blonde asymmetrical lob she debuted at the 2019 Met Gala.

Prepare to do a double take because she looks so incredibly different. Jenner's Met hair, which is a wig, surprisingly tackles two of spring's biggest hair trends at once. For starters, it's blonde, and while going lighter for spring isn't groundbreaking, it happens every single year. Then, there's the asymmetrical cut, featuring slightly longer lengths of hair towards her chin.

The hair was styled sleek and parted on the side, which in turn drew attention to her navy blue smoky eye.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

While seeing Jenner as a blonde is shocking, it's not the first time she's road-tested the shade. She debuted a platinum blonde version of her pixie cut in January 2018. This time, however, it wasn't Jenner's idea. Apparently her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner suggested she made an appearance as a blonde for the 2019 Met, and Jenner followed suit.

The theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," but perhaps there was a memo about going blonde, as Mindy Kaling and Kacey Musgraves both debuted blonde hair for the Met, too.