Kris Jenner Poses for Bikini Selfie, Breaks Internet

Age ain’t nothing but a number, indeed. So demonstrated Kris Jenner as she posed for a bikini selfie this weekend which her proud daughter, Khloé Kardashian, shared on Instagram. “Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Khloé captioned the photo. “I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!”

Jenner, 61, does look pretty fierce in the white printed bikini and what can only sort of be described as a crocheted cover-up.

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

The reality matriarch has been vacationing in the South of France with bf Corey Gamble, and it looks like the R&R really becomes her. (Can we talk about that tan, btw?)

Prior to the bikini reveal, Jenner shared some snaps from her vacation, including shots from her hotel, the uber-chic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which has hosted the likes of Elizabeth Taylor (Taylor and Richard Burton carried on an affair there), Marlene Dietrich, and Ernest Hemingway.

Morning!!! #blessed #hotelducapedenroc #happyplace A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

She also shared a pic of some of the cuisine she’s been enjoying while on holiday—a panorama of fresh fruits—which, as People suggests, may be the secret to that ageless bikini body.

Yummy......#hotelducap #perfection A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

We see you, Kris!