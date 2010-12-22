Kova & T Hits Urban Outfitters for Round Two

Dec 22, 2010 @ 3:30 pm

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

If you're not familiar with Los Angeles label Kova & T, you're just in time to discover it, as the label's second collaboration with Urban Outfitters is now in stores and online. With a line of feminine little dresses, skirts and tees, featuring lace cutouts and all the details we love for dressing up, the collaboration's second launch at Urban couldn't have come at a better time. This is the pretty party stuff that's ideal for getting fancy for the holidays—plus, it's all under $100.

