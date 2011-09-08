Kourtney Kardashian’s ultimate styling tip is... alter everything! "We alter all of our clothes," the eldest Kardashian sister told InStyle.com at the launch of her Kardashian Kollection for Sears in New York this week. "I'm short, and I always need to alter everything and I alter a lot of what I wear," she explained. "I'll even cut things. Or, I'll guesstimate it and I'll have my assistant get it hemmed for me because I don't have time." (Case in point: She trimmed an Ani Lee dress wore this year, shown.) So is there anything she hasn't altered? The clothes she designed herself! "The Kardashian Kollection fits me perfect. I didn't need to change one thing."

