Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Is Leaving Flirty Comments on Her Instagram 

The hills of Calabasas are alive with the sound of reunion rumors.

This after Kourtney Kardashian's ex boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25, was caught red-handed leaving flirty comments on the eldest Kardashian's latest Instagram post.

Comments by Celebs, the hardest working Instagram account on the internet, first spotted Bendjima's complimentary comment on a photo of Kourtney in a sexy red leather mini. "Ya look good minnie mouse," he wrote.

Fans had thoughts, obviously, though they ranged from "Oh no ... we are not doing this again," to "ITS [sic] HAPPENING. EVERYBODY STAY CALM."

Kardashian and Bendjima were first linked in late 2016 until Kourtney reportedly broke it off in July of last year. The breakup wasn't without its drama, however, as rumors that Benjima cheated made the rounds. Coupled with a rather unsavory Instagram comment that Bendjima left on one of Kourtney's bikini Instagrams, well, let's just say that KarJenner stans were not exactly on Team Younes.

Of course, it's not completely unheard of for exes to leave a thirsty comment or two on a sexy 'gram, especially if they're on good terms. Just ask Diddy, who let his feelings about his ex, Jennifer Lopez, be known after the singer posted a shirtless photo on her account last January. Diddy commented "OMG" with the heart eye emoji, because, I mean, have you seen J. Lo?

During an appearance on Power 105's The Breakfast Club this week, Lopez revealed that Diddy apologized to her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, after his comment went viral, adding that he had nothing but respect for the couple. It's too soon to tell if this is the same situation that Kourtney has found herself in, or if she's reheating her romance with Bendjima, but either way, we're all here for the love. Plus, who could argue with the fact that Kourtney really does "look good"?