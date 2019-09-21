No, Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Getting Back Together with Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this week when they were spotted holding hands while hanging out in Los Angeles for an Italian lunch and a visit to an art gallery. But go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief, because the pair — who originally broke up after Younes allegedly cheated — is not getting back together, according to E! News.

A source close to Kardashian revealed that their recent reunion was completely platonic. "Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other," the insider said. "They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. He's been to several of the family events, including Kourtney's birthday and he's hung out with Kourtney a few times recently in social settings.

Image zoom Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

As for their day date, the source says: "Younes asked Kourtney to get lunch or dinner with him this week, and she accepted. They had a really fun day together and they still have a romantic connection."

Despite their chemistry, the pair aren't planning on jumping back into a full-fledged relationship — at least not any time soon. "They have hooked up since their split and are definitely having fun," the source continued. "Kourtney really wants to be in a relationship but it's very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes."

Kourtney is also close with her ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick. Although Disick has moved on with Sofia Richie, the former couple have modernized co-parenting by going on intimate vacations together and celebrating holidays as a single family unit.

During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourt explained why she decided to vacation with Scott, Sofia, and their three kids. "The trip was really fun and easy," Kourtney said in a solo interview with the KUWTK cameras. "I know we don't have to travel together, and I don't think we'll take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward."

Leave it to Kourtney to redefine what it means to be friendly with an ex.