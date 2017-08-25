Kourtney Kardashian Wears the Lowest Cut LBD for a Night Out with Younes Bendjima

Isabel Jones
Aug 25, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kourtney Kardashian and her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima stepped out on Thursday for a night on the town—and, obvs, it was ultra chic.

While Kardashian's model beau opted for a sporty-casual look in a camo jacket, silver track pants, and New Balance sneakers, his reality star girlfriend dressed to the nines for their weekday outing.

Kardashian took the plunge with an ultra low-cut black Saint Laurent minidress ($2,490; neimanmarcus.com) which she paired with a set of matching sock pumps (shop a similar style here). The mother of three parted her long black locks down the middle à la fellow Armenian icon Cher, accessorizing with her go-to Cartier bracelet and barely there makeup.

Pap Nation / Splash News
All Access Photo / Splash News

The pair made their way to Hollywood’s Poppy nightclub in style, echoing their fashion-forward trip to church earlier in the week.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and BF Younes Bendjima Wore the Cutest Matching Jackets to Church

When Kourtney K. hits the club, you know the party is just getting started.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!